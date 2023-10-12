Thursday, October 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Ace Hardware’s new headquarters in Oak Brook totals 250,000 square feet.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestOffice

Skender Completes Transformation of Former McDonald’s Campus in Suburban Chicago into New Headquarters for Ace Hardware

by Kristin Harlow

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Skender has completed the transformation of the former McDonald’s corporate campus in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook into the new headquarters for Ace Hardware. The 250,000-square-foot development is located at 2915 Jorie Blvd. Ace’s new headquarters consists of open workstations, 150 conference rooms, 12 café/pantry spaces and a variety of collaboration areas and amenities. Originally built in the 1970s and designed by Dirk Lohan, grandson of famed architect Mies van der Rohe, the former McDonald’s campus consists of three buildings across more than 80 acres. The campus has sat empty since 2019 when the fast food giant moved its headquarters to downtown Chicago.

The renovation repurposed many of the main building’s original architectural elements, including a large atrium in the center. The first floor of the parking garage is now an amenity suite that includes a fitness center, conference center, multipurpose room and large cafeteria with commercial kitchen. The project team included CBRE Design Collective as architect and ESD, now named Stantec Consulting Services, as engineer.

You may also like

Garden State Commercial Sells 240,000 SF Office Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 54,120 SF Retail Center...

Investors Realty Brokers $6.2M Sale of Office Building...

IDI Distributors Signs 30,000 SF Industrial Lease at...

The Life Properties Underway on $6.1M Renovation at...

DIGroup Architecture Relocates Philadelphia Office to Budd Bioworks

Core5 to Develop 764,640 SF Speculative Industrial Park...

Retailer Growth, Expansion in Metro Omaha Leads to...

Following Pandemic-Fueled Run-Up in Acquisition Prices, Where Is...