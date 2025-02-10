Monday, February 10, 2025
The 19,366-square-foot lab is located within the Illinois Science + Technology Park.
Skender Completes ULRI Materials Discovery Research Institute in Skokie, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SKOKIE, ILL. — Skender has completed construction on the interior build-out of the 19,366-square-foot Materials Discovery Research Institute (MDRI) lab for UL Research Institutes (ULRI), a global safety science leader. The lab is located within the Illinois Science + Technology Park at 8045 Lamon Ave. in Skokie.

Designed as an incubator for scientific innovation where students and early-career researchers can work alongside seasoned experts, the MDRI lab harnesses advanced computing and experimental methods to create innovative materials for renewable energy and environmental sustainability. The build-out included joining multiple lab sections within a secure envelope, retrofitting existing labs and adding specialized laboratories. The space features a gas adsorption lab with significant lab gas infrastructure, an automation lab and a battery characterization lab.

The project team included architect Harley Ellis Devereaux, Affiliated Engineers Inc. and Project Management Advisors Inc. Construction lasted 30 weeks. Skender is now underway on the project’s next phase, the design-build of a scanning electronic microscope capable of viewing down to 1 nanometer.

