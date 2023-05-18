Skender Expands Indiana Office, Workforce to Support Construction Projects Throughout Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS — Skender has moved into a larger Indiana office, located in the Keystone area of North Indianapolis, and more than doubled its workforce in the state to support a host of new projects under construction and in the planning stages. The Chicago-based general contractor’s presence in the region began in early 2020 when Indiana University Health (IU Health) hired Skender to assist with significant expansion and upgrades to IU Health facilities in Indianapolis and around the state.

Skender’s Brian Simons relocated to central Indiana to head up local operations with a focus on expanding relationships with clients, architects, brokers and trade partners. Skender now has more than 1 million square feet of construction projects across Indiana, and the firm’s Indiana office is projecting more than 400 percent annual revenue growth in 2023. Projects span the healthcare, municipal, office and industrial sectors.