REBusinessOnline

Skender Starts Interior Buildout of Lab, Office Space for Hazel Technologies in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Life Sciences, Midwest, Office

Hazel will be one of the first two tenants to move into 320 N. Sangamon. (Rendering courtesy of Tishman Speyer)

CHICAGO — Skender has started the interior buildout of a two-story, 50,000-square-foot lab and office space for Hazel Technologies at 320 N. Sangamon, a new 13-story building being developed by Tishman Speyer and Mark Goodman & Associates in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Hazel, a USDA-funded technology company developing solutions to extend the shelf life of fresh produce, will move from its current location at Illinois Tech’s University Technology Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Hazel plans to double its local workforce to 70 employees in the coming year.

The buildout includes space for both research and lab support, as well as 10,000 square feet of administrative and office space and 5,000 square feet of collaboration space. CBRE is the tenant representative, Perkins & Will is the architect and Cosentini Associates is the engineer. Completion is slated for spring 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  