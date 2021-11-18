Skender Starts Interior Buildout of Lab, Office Space for Hazel Technologies in Chicago

Hazel will be one of the first two tenants to move into 320 N. Sangamon. (Rendering courtesy of Tishman Speyer)

CHICAGO — Skender has started the interior buildout of a two-story, 50,000-square-foot lab and office space for Hazel Technologies at 320 N. Sangamon, a new 13-story building being developed by Tishman Speyer and Mark Goodman & Associates in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Hazel, a USDA-funded technology company developing solutions to extend the shelf life of fresh produce, will move from its current location at Illinois Tech’s University Technology Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Hazel plans to double its local workforce to 70 employees in the coming year.

The buildout includes space for both research and lab support, as well as 10,000 square feet of administrative and office space and 5,000 square feet of collaboration space. CBRE is the tenant representative, Perkins & Will is the architect and Cosentini Associates is the engineer. Completion is slated for spring 2022.