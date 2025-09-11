Thursday, September 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Grand on Main will feature housing, retail and office space.
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMixed-Use

Skender to Build $105M Mixed-Use Development in Westfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WESTFIELD, IND. — Skender will build a $105 million mixed-use project in downtown Westfield, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. Previously known as Jersey 32, the development was recently renamed The Grand on Main. The Westfield City Council approved the project in July. Plans call for 216 residential units, 51,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and more than 15,000 square feet of commercial office space. Skender will also move into office space within the development. In addition to Skender, the project team includes BW Development and Studio M as designer. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with completion slated for 2027.

You may also like

National CORE Obtains Funding for Affordable Seniors Housing...

Meridian Group Signs Five Retailers to Join The...

KPC Development Tops Out 300-Room Kali Hotel and...

M&R Development Breaks Ground on 278-Unit Luxury Apartment...

Robertson Brothers Buys 1.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

Cocktail Bar, Pet Groomer to Open at District...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $1.9M Sale of Industrial...

Cedar Rapids Continues Unprecedented Growth

CIM Group Provides $132.5M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...