Skender to Build $105M Mixed-Use Development in Westfield, Indiana

WESTFIELD, IND. — Skender will build a $105 million mixed-use project in downtown Westfield, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. Previously known as Jersey 32, the development was recently renamed The Grand on Main. The Westfield City Council approved the project in July. Plans call for 216 residential units, 51,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and more than 15,000 square feet of commercial office space. Skender will also move into office space within the development. In addition to Skender, the project team includes BW Development and Studio M as designer. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with completion slated for 2027.