Skender Tops Out Construction for Build-to-Suit Project in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Furniture company Herman Miller will occupy the property. Completion is slated for December.

CHICAGO — Skender has topped out construction of a 45,000-square-foot office and retail building located at 1100 W. Fulton St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. An existing building at the site has landmark status from the city of Chicago and Skender will preserve its existing façade on the north, south and east sides of the building. Fulton St. Cos. is the developer. Herman Miller, a furniture company based in Michigan, will occupy the build-to-suit project and relocate from its existing Chicago headquarters in the Merchandise Mart. Skender will also complete the interior build-out of the showroom and office space. Completion is slated for December. Hartshorne Plunkard, CBRE and ConopCo Project Management make up the project team.

