Skender Tops Out Construction of 21-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago’s River North

Named 741 N Wells, the project will include 168 units. (Rendering courtesy of Skender)

CHICAGO — Skender has topped out construction of 741 N Wells, a 21-story apartment tower in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Designed by Antunovich Associates and developed by VISTA Property, the project will include 168 units. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace with pool, meeting facilities, exercise area, bicycle storage and parking for roughly 50 vehicles. VISTA Property financed the project with a first mortgage loan from Huntington Bank. Luxury Living Chicago Realty is handling marketing and leasing. A timeline for completion was not provided.