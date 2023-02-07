REBusinessOnline

Skender Tops Out Construction of 21-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago’s River North

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Named 741 N Wells, the project will include 168 units. (Rendering courtesy of Skender)

CHICAGO — Skender has topped out construction of 741 N Wells, a 21-story apartment tower in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Designed by Antunovich Associates and developed by VISTA Property, the project will include 168 units. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace with pool, meeting facilities, exercise area, bicycle storage and parking for roughly 50 vehicles. VISTA Property financed the project with a first mortgage loan from Huntington Bank. Luxury Living Chicago Realty is handling marketing and leasing. A timeline for completion was not provided.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  