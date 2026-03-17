Skender Tops Out Construction of 32-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — General contractor Skender and developer VISTA Property have topped out Pearl Fulton Market, a 32-story apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Located at 370 N. Morgan St. and designed by Antunovich Associates, the Class A luxury building will total 539,000 square feet with 494 units. Floor plans will range from studios to two bedrooms, with 99 affordable units.

Amenities will include a 30th-floor deck, yoga terrace, fire pits, outdoor grill kitchens, a fitness center, coworking areas, private event rooms and a golf simulator. A four-story podium will house approximately 190 parking spaces, and the property will feature more than 4,500 square feet of ground-level retail space. Luxury Living is handling marketing and leasing, which is expected to begin in January 2027. First move-ins are anticipated in spring 2027.