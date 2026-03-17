Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Pearl Fulton Market will feature 494 units, 99 of which will be designated as affordable. (Rendering courtesy of Antunovich Associates and copyright Bogza Inc.)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Skender Tops Out Construction of 32-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — General contractor Skender and developer VISTA Property have topped out Pearl Fulton Market, a 32-story apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Located at 370 N. Morgan St. and designed by Antunovich Associates, the Class A luxury building will total 539,000 square feet with 494 units. Floor plans will range from studios to two bedrooms, with 99 affordable units.

Amenities will include a 30th-floor deck, yoga terrace, fire pits, outdoor grill kitchens, a fitness center, coworking areas, private event rooms and a golf simulator. A four-story podium will house approximately 190 parking spaces, and the property will feature more than 4,500 square feet of ground-level retail space. Luxury Living is handling marketing and leasing, which is expected to begin in January 2027. First move-ins are anticipated in spring 2027.

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