Skender Tops Out Construction of 409,000 SF Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Skender has topped out construction of 919 W Fulton, an 11-story office building totaling 409,000 square feet in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Developed by Fulton Street Cos. and JDL Development, the project is slated to open in 2025. Amenities will include several outdoor terraces, a rooftop lounge and bar, several conference and coworking spaces, and a fitness center. Notable tenants will include Chicago-based real estate investor Harrison Street Real Estate Capital and a first-floor restaurant from the Gibsons Restaurant Group.

Financial backing for the project was secured through strategic partnerships with Bank of the Ozarks and Manulife. SNK Capital, led by Shanna Khan, is the lead equity investment partner. Fitzgerald Associates is the architect of record, with Morris Adjimi Architects providing the initial design. Thornton Tomasetti is the structural engineer, Eriksson is the civil engineer, Syska Hennessy Group is the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer and Site Design Group Ltd. Is the landscape architect.