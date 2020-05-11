REBusinessOnline

Skender Tops Out Six-Story Women’s Shelter on Chicago’s North Side

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The project spans 36,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Skender has topped out a new 36,000-square-foot, six-story housing facility for nonprofit Sarah’s Circle in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. The project includes a basement, 38 units for long-term housing, an emergency overnight space with 50 nonpermanent beds and a food hall. Skender is collaborating with architect Perkins+Will and Brinshore Development. Sarah’s Circle serves women who are homeless or in need of a safe space. It provides food, clothing, shelter, housing and clinical services for domestic violence and trauma.

Updated daily:
