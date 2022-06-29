Skilken Gold Breaks Ground on First Kentucky Publix Grocery Store in Louisville

Publix is opening two grocery stores in Louisville and another in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky is the eighth state of operation for Publix.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Skilken Gold has broken ground on Terra Crossing, a shopping center located on 10 acres at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd. in Louisville. The grocery anchor, a 55,071-square-foot Publix, represents the first Publix location in Kentucky, the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer’s eighth state of operation. The adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors store at Terra Crossing is also the first location outside the state of Florida. Publix plans to open a second Publix grocery store and Publix Liquors store in Louisville in early 2024 at the northeast corner of Ballardsville and Brownsboro roads. In addition to the Terra Crossing groundbreaking, Publix announced it has signed a lease to anchor The Fountains at Palomar shopping center in Lexington, marking the third location announced in Kentucky for Publix. The 55,701-square-foot Publix store and 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors store are set to open in late 2024.