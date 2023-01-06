REBusinessOnline

Skin Diva Spa Signs 2,000 SF Retail Lease in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Skin Diva Spa has signed a 2,000-square-foot retail lease at Brookside Village in Sterling Heights, a northern suburb of Detroit. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the undisclosed landlord. Located at the northwest corner of 15 Mile and Schoenherr roads, Brookside Village has one space remaining available for lease.

