Skin Diva Spa Signs 2,000 SF Retail Lease in Sterling Heights, Michigan
STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Skin Diva Spa has signed a 2,000-square-foot retail lease at Brookside Village in Sterling Heights, a northern suburb of Detroit. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the undisclosed landlord. Located at the northwest corner of 15 Mile and Schoenherr roads, Brookside Village has one space remaining available for lease.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.