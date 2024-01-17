Sky Real Estate Closes on $24.9M in Equity Commitments for Initial Partnership

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City-based Sky Real Estate has closed on $24.9 million in equity commitments for its initial partnership, Sky Partners I LP. There were more than 50 investors throughout the Midwest and beyond. With a focus on underappreciated real estate assets, Sky Partners I has already made significant strides in acquiring numerous investment opportunities in key markets such as Dallas, Orlando, Chicago and Kansas City. Sky Partners I looks for investments with a compelling basis, current income and upside potential.