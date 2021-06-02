REBusinessOnline

Sky Real Estate, Sunflower Development Complete $36M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The project involved the conversion of the former Richardson Dry Goods Co. headquarters into a 140-unit, loft-style apartment complex named American Electric Lofts.

ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Sky Real Estate LLC and Sunflower Development Group LLC have completed a $36 million adaptive multifamily reuse project in downtown St. Joseph, about 55 miles north of Kansas City. The project involved the conversion of the former Richardson Dry Goods Co. headquarters into a 140-unit, loft-style apartment complex named American Electric Lofts. Amenities include a game room, fitness room, pet park and smart home technology throughout the property. Hazel’s Coffee recently opened on the building’s first floor. SWD Architects, Lankford Fendler + Associates and Rau Construction made up the project team. The developers utilized federal and state historic tax credits.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews