Sky Real Estate, Sunflower Development Complete $36M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in St. Joseph, Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Sky Real Estate LLC and Sunflower Development Group LLC have completed a $36 million adaptive multifamily reuse project in downtown St. Joseph, about 55 miles north of Kansas City. The project involved the conversion of the former Richardson Dry Goods Co. headquarters into a 140-unit, loft-style apartment complex named American Electric Lofts. Amenities include a game room, fitness room, pet park and smart home technology throughout the property. Hazel’s Coffee recently opened on the building’s first floor. SWD Architects, Lankford Fendler + Associates and Rau Construction made up the project team. The developers utilized federal and state historic tax credits.
