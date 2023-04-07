Sky Zone Signs 30,700-Square-Foot Lease in Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Sky Zone has signed a lease for 30,700 square feet at 12449 Foothill Blvd. in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sky Zone, which currently operates more than 200 locations throughout the country and Canada, will open an indoor entertainment park at the property, which is located within the 550,000-square-foot Foothill Marketplace.

Paul Galmarini and Paul Su of Progressive Real Estate Partners arranged the lease on behalf of the landlord. Richard Cheng and Dan Fagan of Urban Lime Real Estate represented Sky Zone in the negotiations.