Skya Ventures, Gelt Sell Marina Dunes RV Resort in Northern California for $28.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Multifamily, Western

Marina-Dunes-RV-Resort-Marina-CA

Marina Dunes RV Resorts offers upscale camping options include fully furnished tents with private yards and fully equipped campsites.

MARINA, CALIF. — A joint venture between Skya Ventures and Gelt has completed the sale of Marina Dunes RV Resort located at 3330 Dunes Drive in Marina. An undisclosed, publicly traded REIT acquired the asset for $28.5 million in an off-market transaction.

Situated on 5.6 acres, the property features 96 sites, as well as upscale camping options with fully furnished tents, private yards and fully equipped campsites. The property features privately fenced patios with landscaping, off-street parking, upgraded utility pedestals and bollard streetlights, as well as individual telephone, cable, Wi-Fi and propane tanks at each site.

Common area amenities include a clubhouse with game room, billiards, flat-screen television, fire pit, horseshoes and volleyball. Additionally, the property features a retail store and check-in office with an assortment of convenience store items and other merchandise.

Jonathon McClellan, Kyle Baskin, Connor Outcalt and Steve Seligman of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

