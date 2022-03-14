REBusinessOnline

Skybox, Prologis to Develop 141,240 SF Data Center in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Developer and operator Skybox Datacenters, in partnership with San Francisco-based industrial giant Prologis, will construct a 141,240-square-foot data center in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The facility, known as Skybox Austin I, will have the capacity to produce up to 30 megawatts of power. Construction is scheduled to begin in May, with delivery of the first data hall slated for March 2023.

