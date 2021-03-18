REBusinessOnline

Skybox, Prologis Underway on Development of 189,000 SF Data Center in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Completion of Skybox Chicago I is slated for November.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Skybox Datacenters is underway on the development of Skybox Chicago I, a 189,000-square-foot data center in the suburban Chicago community of Elk Grove Village. The project is the first facility being developed as part of a new partnership between Skybox and Prologis Inc. The partnership will focus on data center markets across Chicagoland. Completion of the first facility is slated for November.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  