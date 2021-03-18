Skybox, Prologis Underway on Development of 189,000 SF Data Center in Elk Grove Village, Illinois
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Skybox Datacenters is underway on the development of Skybox Chicago I, a 189,000-square-foot data center in the suburban Chicago community of Elk Grove Village. The project is the first facility being developed as part of a new partnership between Skybox and Prologis Inc. The partnership will focus on data center markets across Chicagoland. Completion of the first facility is slated for November.
