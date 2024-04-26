Friday, April 26, 2024
Skyline Construction Signs 9,630 SF Office Lease at One East Wacker in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Skyline Construction has signed a 9,630-square-foot office lease at One East Wacker in Chicago. AmTrust RE owns the 41-story, 560,000-square-foot building. Jon Milonas and Kyle Kamin of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease. Skyline’s new Chicago office will be nearly three times larger than its existing space. In 2023, AmTrust selected Skyline to lead a major capital improvements program for the office tower, upgrading the building’s exterior and conducting comprehensive interior renovations. In addition to a redeveloped lobby, the property features a new full-floor amenity space with a fitness area, event space, lounge, bar and various workspaces.  

