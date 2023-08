NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Skyline Developers has broken ground on a 97-unit multifamily project at 18 W. 55th St. in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the building will rise 26 stories and span 152,000 square feet. Goldman Sachs Bank USA provided construction financing for the project, which is slated for a 2025 delivery. Information on floor plans and specific amenities was not disclosed.