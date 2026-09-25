Friday, September 25, 2026
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18W55-Manhattan
Residents at 18W55, a newly constructed apartment building in Midtown Manhattan, have immediate proximity to destinations such as The Peninsula New York, The St. Regis New York, MoMA, Central Park and Rockefeller Center.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Skyline Developers Completes 97-Unit Apartment Building in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Skyline Developers has completed a 97-unit apartment building at 18 W. 55th St. in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the 25-story building is known as 18W55 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 5,265 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness and wellness center, coworking suite with private meeting rooms, a private cinema, golf simulator and entertainment suite and a social lounge. Construction began in mid-2023 and topped out in summer 2024. Leasing launched about nine months ago, and the building is now fully occupied.

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