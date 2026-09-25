Skyline Developers Completes 97-Unit Apartment Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Skyline Developers has completed a 97-unit apartment building at 18 W. 55th St. in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the 25-story building is known as 18W55 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 5,265 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness and wellness center, coworking suite with private meeting rooms, a private cinema, golf simulator and entertainment suite and a social lounge. Construction began in mid-2023 and topped out in summer 2024. Leasing launched about nine months ago, and the building is now fully occupied.