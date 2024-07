NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Skyline Developers has topped out a 97-unit multifamily project at 18 W. 55th St. in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the building rises 25 stories and spans 152,000 square feet, including 10,000 square feet of amenities and 5,265 square feet of retail space. Construction began in mid-2023, and delivery is slated for 2025. Goldman Sachs financed construction of the project.