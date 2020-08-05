Skyline Development Tops Out 14-Story Multifamily Project in North Bergen, New Jersey

Completion of Solaia, a 70-unit residential tower in North Bergen, New Jersey, is slated for the first quarter of 2021.

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Skyline Development Group, in partnership with Vasco Ventures and Mosaic Real Estate, has topped out Solaia, its 14-story multifamily project in North Bergen, located just across the Hudson River from Upper Manhattan. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 864 to 1,900 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, a spa, outdoor grilling areas, coworking spaces and resident lounges. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.