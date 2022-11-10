Skyline Executive Suites Signs 21,735 SF Office Lease in West Houston

HOUSTON — Skyline Executive Suites has signed a 21,735-square-foot lease at Kirkwood Tower, located at 11757 Katy Freeway in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1984 and renovated in 2015 and totals 285,682 square feet. Kevin Poynter of Poynter Commercial Properties Corp. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Ross of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.