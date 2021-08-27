REBusinessOnline

Skyline Group Buys 273,180 SF Glen Bell Way Office/R&D Campus in Irvine, California

Glen-Bell-Way-Irvine-CA

Glen Bell Way in Irvine Spectrum features a five-story office building, a one-and-two-story R&D and office headquarter building and a 911-stall parking structure.

IRVINE, CALIF. — Taiwan-based Skyline Group International has acquired Glen Bell Way, a Class A office and R&D campus located in downtown Orange County’s Irvine Spectrum.

The 273,180-square-foot campus includes: 1 Glen Bell Way, a five-story office building; 3 Glen Bell Way, a one-and-two story R&D and office headquarter building; and 5 Glen Bell Way, a four-level, 911-stall parking structure.

The campus is 100 percent triple-net-leased to Yum! Brands and Ford Motor Co. There are 91,457 square feet of remaining entitlements associated with the campus that can be utilized for potential future expansion/office intensification for 3 Glen Bell Way.

Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Ken White, Brunson Howard and Brandon White of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The acquisition price was not released.

