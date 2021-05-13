Skyline Seven Arranges $12.4M Sale of Rivermont Square Shopping Center in Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Skyline Seven Real Estate has arranged the $12.4 million sale of Rivermont Square, a 102,800-square-foot, Goodwill-anchored shopping center in the northern Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. Kenny Holzer, Elliott Kyle and Chase Murphy of Atlanta-based Skyline Seven represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Wes Allen with Pinnacle Leasing & Management LLC represented the undisclosed buyer.

Rivermont Square includes a freestanding Starbucks, as well as a vacant outparcel previously occupied by Verizon Wireless. The 12-plus acre property is located at 8560 and 8514 Holcomb Bridge Road and is shadow-anchored by Kroger.