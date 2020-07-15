Skyline Seven Arranges $7.1M Sale of Retail Property in Metro Atlanta

NORCROSS, GA. — Skyline Seven Real Estate has arranged the $7.1 million sale of Peachtree Corners Shopping Center, a 106,257-square-foot retail property in Norcross. The asset is situated at 7050 Jimmy Carter Blvd., 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The property was 44 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Family Dollar, Beauty Mart, Arcadio Pizza, Lily Massage Spa and Island Chef Café, as well as an outparcel leased to Popeye’s and Dekra Emissions Check. Elliott Kyle, Chase Murphy and Reid Maynard of Skyline Seven represented the seller, Frank Flanders (whose father built the 10-acre property in 1985), in the transaction. Andy Lundsberg of Atlanta-based Bull Realty represented the private buyer, Mark Nelkin.