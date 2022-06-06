REBusinessOnline

Skyline Seven Brokers $11M Sale of Howell Crossing Retail Center in Duluth, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Howell-Crossing-Duluth-GA

Planet Fitness and Taco Mac anchor Howell Crossing, a 68,682-square-foot retail center in Duluth, Ga.

DULUTH, GA. — Skyline Seven Real Estate has arranged the sale of Howell Crossing, a metro Atlanta shopping center located at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth. The property traded for $11 million. Planet Fitness and Taco Mac anchor the 68,682-square-foot property, which was built in 1996. Skyline Seven arranged the sale between two undisclosed private parties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  