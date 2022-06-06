Skyline Seven Brokers $11M Sale of Howell Crossing Retail Center in Duluth, Georgia

Planet Fitness and Taco Mac anchor Howell Crossing, a 68,682-square-foot retail center in Duluth, Ga.

DULUTH, GA. — Skyline Seven Real Estate has arranged the sale of Howell Crossing, a metro Atlanta shopping center located at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth. The property traded for $11 million. Planet Fitness and Taco Mac anchor the 68,682-square-foot property, which was built in 1996. Skyline Seven arranged the sale between two undisclosed private parties.