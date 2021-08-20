Skyline Seven Real Estate Brokers $8.8M Sale of Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Skyline Seven Real Estate has brokered the sale of an office building in the Buckhead submarket of Atlanta. Elliott Kyle and Chase Murphy of Skyline Seven represented the buyer, an Atlanta-based private investor that purchased the asset for $8.8 million. Jeff Richardson of CTR Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Inman Property Co.

Located at 1801 Peachtree St., the office building is situated about 0.4 mile from Piedmont Hospital, about 2.4 miles from Piedmont Park and 14.5 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The building totals 52,833 square feet and is leased to 10 tenants with three vacant spaces.