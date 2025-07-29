Tuesday, July 29, 2025
The property is located within 65 Commerce Park in Whitestown, Ind.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

SkyREM Purchases 565,560 SF Warehouse in Metro Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

WHITESTOWN, IND. — SkyREM has purchased a newly constructed warehouse totaling 565,560 square feet within 65 Commerce Park in the Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. The development offers direct access to I-65 and proximity to the Indianapolis International Airport and CSX railroads. The facility is fully automated with robotics and is fully leased to a global e-commerce platform specializing in fashion. The property features a clear height of 36 feet and 55 dock doors. SkyREM purchased the asset from Strategic Capital Partners, a developer headquartered in Indianapolis.

