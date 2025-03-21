SkyREM Signs 129,600 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Lawn, South Carolina

FORT LAWN, S.C. — SkyREM has signed a 129,600-square-foot industrial lease at 2251 Catawba River Road in Fort Lawn, about 43 miles south of Charlotte via I-77. The tenant, a global advanced engineering and construction solutions firm, brings the 236,210-square-foot building to full occupancy.

The facility offers warehouse and manufacturing space, access to major transportation networks and 77 acres of development-ready land. SkyREM has planned a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program to further modernize the property. Tommy Turner and Zack Daltorio of Newmark represented SkyREM in the lease transaction along with Clifford Blanquicet Jr. of Blanq Real Estate.