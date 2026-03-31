Skysoar Capital Buys 32-Story One Canal Place Office Tower in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Skysoar Capital Partners has purchased One Canal Place, a 32-story office tower located at 365 Canal St. in New Orleans. The sales price was not disclosed.

Johnny Lamberson and Terry Radford of CBRE’s Memphis represented the seller, OCP Office Owner LLC, a partnership formed by Loeb Partners Realty LLC and Aetna. The seller has owned One Canal Place since 2002, according to Corporate Realty, which served as the Louisiana broker of record in the transaction. Corporate Realty will continue to provide property management and leasing services at the tower on behalf of One Canal Place Leasing LLC, a limited liability corporation created by Skysoar Capital.

Completed in 1979 near the Mississippi River, One Canal Place encompasses 630,581 rentable square feet of office space and is part of a mixed-use complex that includes The Shops at Canal Place, The Westin New Orleans Hotel and a 1,650-space parking garage.

Office tenants include law firm Baker Donelson, which recently signed a nearly 40,000-square-foot lease to occupy the top two floors, as well as Phelps Dunbar LLP; The New Orleans Passport Center; Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC; Foley & Judell LLP; Salley, Hite, Mercer & Resor LLC; and La Petite Theater, which recently relocated its administration offices to One Canal Place.