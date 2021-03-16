SkyView Advisors Arranges Sale of 470-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Andover, Massachusetts
ANDOVER, MASS. — Tampa-based SkyView Advisors has arranged the sale of a 470-unit self-storage facility located at 17 Dundee Park Drive in Andover, a northern suburb of Boston. The property is situated on 1.5 acres and spans 65,836 net rentable square feet. Richard Riddle and Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.