SkyView Advisors Arranges Sale of 470-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Andover, Massachusetts

Andover Storage in metro Boston consists of 65,836 net rentable square feet across 470 units.

ANDOVER, MASS. — Tampa-based SkyView Advisors has arranged the sale of a 470-unit self-storage facility located at 17 Dundee Park Drive in Andover, a northern suburb of Boston. The property is situated on 1.5 acres and spans 65,836 net rentable square feet. Richard Riddle and Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

