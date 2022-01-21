REBusinessOnline

SkyView Advisors Arranges Sale of 881-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Tampa-based self-storage brokerage firm SkyView Advisors has arranged the sale of an 881-unit facility in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton that is operated by Life Storage. The property spans 90,656 net rentable square feet. Zachary Urow and Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

