SkyView Advisors Arranges Sale of 908-Unit Self-Storage Facility in North Dallas
DALLAS — SkyView Advisors, a Tampa-based self-storage brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of a 908-unit Extra Space Storage facility located at 7701 Banner Drive in north Dallas. The property is situated on a 1.1-acre lot and spans 77,162 net rentable square feet. Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also undisclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.