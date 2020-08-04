SkyView Advisors Arranges Sale of 908-Unit Self-Storage Facility in North Dallas

DALLAS — SkyView Advisors, a Tampa-based self-storage brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of a 908-unit Extra Space Storage facility located at 7701 Banner Drive in north Dallas. The property is situated on a 1.1-acre lot and spans 77,162 net rentable square feet. Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also undisclosed.