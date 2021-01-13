Skyview Advisors Brokers Sale of 2,453-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Tampa-based Skyview Advisors has brokered the sale of the 603 Self-Storage Portfolio, a collection of 12 properties totaling 2,453 units in New Hampshire. The portfolio spans 325,914 net rentable square feet. Richard Riddle and Ryan Clark of Skyview Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also undisclosed.