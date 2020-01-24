SkyView Advisors Brokers Sale of 278-Unit Regal Self Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Tampa-based SkyView Advisors has brokered the sale of Regal Self Storage, a 278-unit facility located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The property is situated on 1.8 acres and features 43,025 net rentable square feet. Zack Urow and Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and other terms of sale were not disclosed.