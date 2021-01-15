REBusinessOnline

SkyView Advisors Brokers Sale of 467-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Self-Storage, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tampa-based SkyView Advisors has brokered the sale of A&W Storage, a 467-unit self-storage facility located at 4800-4900 S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City. The property is situated on 5.2 acres and spans 88,020 net rentable square feet. Richard Riddle, Ryan Clark and Zack Urow of SkyView Advisors represented the locally based seller in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed institutional investor.

