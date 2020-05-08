SkyView Advisors Brokers Sale of 478-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Copley, Ohio
COPLEY, OHIO — SkyView Advisors has brokered the sale of a West Side Storage facility in Copley, about seven miles west of Akron. The sales price was undisclosed. The 478-unit self-storage facility spans 57,016 square feet. It sits on 12.4 acres at 1252 Mina Ave. Zack Urow and Ryan Clark of SkyView represented the undisclosed seller.
