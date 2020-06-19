REBusinessOnline

SkyView Advisors Negotiates Sale of 421-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Louisville’s East Side

Aladdin Self Storage spans 3.5 acres in Louisville, Ky., and comprises 46,465 square feet.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — SkyView Advisors has negotiated the sale of Aladdin Self Storage, a 421-unit facility in Louisville. The property spans 3.5 acres and comprises 46,465 square feet. Aladdin Self Storage is situated at 3413 Collins Lane, 16 miles east of downtown Louisville. Zack Urow or SkyView Advisors represented the undisclosed, private seller in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed REIT. The sales price was also not disclosed.

