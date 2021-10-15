REBusinessOnline

SkyView Advisors Negotiates Sale of 978-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Self-Storage, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tampa-based brokerage firm SkyView Advisors has negotiated the sale of the Shepherd & Mustang Portfolio, a self-storage portfolio in the Oklahoma City area that consists of two properties totaling 145,115 net rentable square feet across 978 units. Scott Schoettlin and Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the seller, a locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer is a Texas-based developer that is considering vertically expanding the facilities with climate-controlled space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews