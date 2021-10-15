SkyView Advisors Negotiates Sale of 978-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Self-Storage, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tampa-based brokerage firm SkyView Advisors has negotiated the sale of the Shepherd & Mustang Portfolio, a self-storage portfolio in the Oklahoma City area that consists of two properties totaling 145,115 net rentable square feet across 978 units. Scott Schoettlin and Ryan Clark of SkyView Advisors represented the seller, a locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer is a Texas-based developer that is considering vertically expanding the facilities with climate-controlled space.