Skywalker Buys Two Industrial Properties Totaling 176,700 SF in Weslaco, Texas

WESLACO, TEXAS — Arlington-based investment firm Skywalker Property Partners has purchased two industrial properties totaling 176,700 square feet in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. The acquisitions include a 108,000-square-foot warehouse at 715 W. Pike Blvd. that was fully leased at the time of sale to Jefferson Electric and can support future expansion and a two-building facility at 308-320 S. Utah Ave. that is home to seven different tenants. Skywalker plans to invest about $750,000 in capital improvements to the properties. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.