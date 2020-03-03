SkyWalker Property Acquires 67,161 SF Office, Warehouse Asset in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — SkyWalker Property Partners has acquired a 67,161-square-foot office and warehouse asset located at 14211 Industry St. in Arlington in a sale-leaseback deal. The seller and tenant, AMACS Process Tower Internals, a provider of process towers and vessels for the industrial and energy sectors, has signed a 15-year lease. The property was built in 1968 and has been expanded over the years. Clint Holland and Gary Walker of SkyWalker handled the acquisition on an internal basis. Zane Marcell of JLL represented AMACS.