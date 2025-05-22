SkyWalker Property Partners Buys 232,541 SF Office Building in North Dallas

DALLAS — Texas-based investment firm SkyWalker Property Partners has purchased The Crossings, a 232,541-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 10-story building was constructed in 1986 on a 2.6-acre site along the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and was renovated in 2018. Todd Savage of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Ben Esterer and Keenan Ryan of JLL, represented the seller, Goddard Investment Group, in the transaction. Jack Mock and Chris Aguilar represented SkyWalker, which plans to upgrade select areas, on an internal basis.