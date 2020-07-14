SkyWalker Property Partners Expands, Relocates DFW Office Headquarters

SkyWalker Property Partners is relocating from Arlington to Brookhollow Riverside, an eight-story building in Grand Prairie that is now 75 percent leased.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm SkyWalker Property Partners has expanded and relocated its metroplex office headquarters to Brookhollow Riverside, a 119,314-square-foot building in Grand Prairie that the company originally purchased in 2006. SkyWalker relocated from Arlington, where it has operated for the past 12 years, and has since added three full-time professionals to its team.