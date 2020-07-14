REBusinessOnline

SkyWalker Property Partners Expands, Relocates DFW Office Headquarters

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Brookhollow-Riverside-Grand-Prairie

SkyWalker Property Partners is relocating from Arlington to Brookhollow Riverside, an eight-story building in Grand Prairie that is now 75 percent leased.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm SkyWalker Property Partners has expanded and relocated its metroplex office headquarters to Brookhollow Riverside, a 119,314-square-foot building in Grand Prairie that the company originally purchased in 2006. SkyWalker relocated from Arlington, where it has operated for the past 12 years, and has since added three full-time professionals to its team.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  