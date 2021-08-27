SkyWalker Property Partners Sells 113,046 SF Flex Building in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — SkyWalker Property Partners has sold a 113,046-square-foot flex building located on a 4.7-acre site at 6001 Campus Circle Drive W. in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The property previously served as a data center for Fidelity Investments before the current seller repositioned the building to include warehouse space. Zane Marcell, Chris Stout and Melissa Holland of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.