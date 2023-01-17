SkyWalker Property Partners Sells 119,121 SF Office Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Brookhollow Riverside in Grand Prairie, Texas, totals 119,121 square feet.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — SkyWalker Property Partners has sold Brookhollow Riverside, a 119,121-square-foot office building in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Tom Strohbehn and Scott Farber of Younger Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Houston-based Silver Creek Realty Advisors purchased the building for an undisclosed price via a 1031 exchange. SkyWalker Property Partners originally purchased the building, which was 90 percent leased at the time of sale, in 2006.