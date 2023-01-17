REBusinessOnline

SkyWalker Property Partners Sells 119,121 SF Office Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Brookhollow-Riverside-Grand-Prairie-Texas

Brookhollow Riverside in Grand Prairie, Texas, totals 119,121 square feet.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — SkyWalker Property Partners has sold Brookhollow Riverside, a 119,121-square-foot office building in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Tom Strohbehn and Scott Farber of Younger Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Houston-based Silver Creek Realty Advisors purchased the building for an undisclosed price via a 1031 exchange. SkyWalker Property Partners originally purchased the building, which was 90 percent leased at the time of sale, in 2006.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  