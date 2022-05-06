REBusinessOnline

SkyWalker Property Partners Sells 36,879 SF Call Center in Wichita Falls, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Dallas-based SkyWalker Property Partners has sold a 36,879-square-foot call center located at 2236 Airport Freeway in Wichita Falls, about 140 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Situated on a seven-acre site, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to a subsidiary of customer service and communications firm The Results Cos. The call center was auctioned by Ten-X, with SCM Real Estate brokering for the seller of record, Wichita Calls LLC. The winning bid came from a local 1031 exchange buyer, Star Texan Properties LLC.

