SkyWalker, Zelevie Health Buy 116-Bed Seniors Housing Facility in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based SkyWalker Property Partners and Utah-based Zelevie Health has purchased the Healthcare Resort of Waco, a116-bed seniors housing facility. The 77,000-square-foot property, which was completed in 2015 but closed in 2018 due to a tenant-landlord dispute, consists of 30 assisted living beds and 86 skilled nursing beds. Amenities include multiple lounges, a media room and outdoor terraces with gathering spaces and a putting green. The seller was an affiliate of Kawa Capital Management. The new ownership plans to invest in a capital improvement program and reopen the facility in the fourth quarter.