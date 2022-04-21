SL Green Agrees to Purchase 450 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for $445M

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has entered into an agreement to purchase 450 Park Avenue, a 33-story office building in Midtown Manhattan, for $445 million. The seller, Oxford Properties, is also a tenant in the 337,000-square-foot building, which was originally designed by Emery Roth & Sons. Other office users include Banco Bradesco and BDT Capital Partners, and the retail space will soon house a showroom for luxury automaker Aston Martin. Darcy Stacom, William Shanahan and Doug Middleton of CBRE brokered the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter.