REBusinessOnline

SL Green Agrees to Purchase 450 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for $445M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has entered into an agreement to purchase 450 Park Avenue, a 33-story office building in Midtown Manhattan, for $445 million. The seller, Oxford Properties, is also a tenant in the 337,000-square-foot building, which was originally designed by Emery Roth & Sons. Other office users include Banco Bradesco and BDT Capital Partners, and the retail space will soon house a showroom for luxury automaker Aston Martin. Darcy Stacom, William Shanahan and Doug Middleton of CBRE brokered the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  